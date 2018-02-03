Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
AFP

Israeli planes hit Hamas in Gaza after rocket fire

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Airstrike on Gaza City. -AFP/File

GAZA CITY: Israeli aircraft hit a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, after Palestinians there fired a rocket into the Jewish state, the Israeli army said.

"In response to the projectile fired at southern Israel... fighter jets struck a Hamas compound composed of two military structures," the army statement said.

A Palestinian security source said the raid hit a facility of Hamas's military wing west of Rafah in southern Gaza, "without causing injuries."

Israeli army radio said that there were no casualties from Friday night's rocket, which it said fell on open ground in southern Israel.

It was the second exchange in 24 hours, after the air force hit a Hamas position in Gaza early Friday in response to a rocket being fired from the Palestinian enclave the night before.

Such rockets are usually fired not by Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the territory, but by fringe radical groups.

Israel holds Hamas, with which it has fought three wars since 2008, responsible for any fire coming from Gaza.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Poland's Mackiewicz: free spirit in love with 'killer mountain'

Poland's Mackiewicz: free spirit in love with 'killer mountain'

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tillerson warns Mexico to watch Russian election meddling

Tillerson warns Mexico to watch Russian election meddling

 Updated 8 hours ago
Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

Rapes of Pakistan’s Zainab, Indian baby girl ‘heartbreaking’: UN

 Updated 9 hours ago
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ‘honoured’ by Nobel nomination

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists ‘honoured’ by Nobel nomination

 Updated 9 hours ago
Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

Chinese boy loses finger, partial eyesight as charging mobile phone explodes

 Updated 9 hours ago
With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

With an eye on Russia, US to increase nuclear capabilities

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
US immigration deal by deadline 'could very well not happen': Trump

US immigration deal by deadline 'could very well not happen': Trump

 Updated 12 hours ago
Are you OK, Aunty May? China warms to UK Prime Minister

Are you OK, Aunty May? China warms to UK Prime Minister

 Updated 12 hours ago
India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM