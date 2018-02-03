Wonder how SC declared Imran Sadiq and Ameen: Reham Khan

KARACHI: Reham Khan expressed her surprise at the Supreme Court's judgement that gave a clean chit to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a disqualification case.



"The Supreme Court in Pakistan has given him the label of Sadiq (honest) and Ameen (truthful)," she told an Indian news channel.

"I don't know what criteria did the Supreme Court have to allow so much concession to him."

"A few recent decisions of our judiciary seem to give a lot of concession in some cases and none whatsoever in others," she said, adding that the court was extraordinarily strict in the case of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's case.

Discussing the announcement of her marriage to the cricketer-turned-politician, she said that their nikkah was performed on October 31, 2014.

"There was an emphasis that our nikkah rituals be performed on October 31, 2014, and the same date was chosen for the divorce in 2015," she said, that she had no say in the marriage or divorce [dates].

"I had no say in the marriage or divorce [dates], maybe someone else's opinion carried weight," she said. "There was an urgency that the nikkah should be performed on October 31 only."

"I am not habitual of lying so the circumstances got difficult for me," said Reham. "The marriage was not disclosed for two months and eight days."

The journalist said she was given the 'impression' that Imran's marriage with her would be announced in two to three days after it took place.

"In December, he tweeted that reports of his marriage were greatly exaggerated right in front of me. Despite my advising against it and saying that it would create a mockery [of us], it was a blatant lie yet he was adamant and proceeded ahead to do so."

Reham further added that her sources had confirmed that Imran had remarried.

"Even in my case, the marriage was hidden, lied about, and weird things said about it," she said. "Even now, it is quite evident that the marriage has been solemnised but why is it being said that only the marriage proposal has been sent across."

"Getting married is a good thing, it is preferred and it should be disclosed."

She also said that she believes she will have to break her silence over certain things in her knowledge.

"There were many matters that were and are in my knowledge and I have remained silent about them but now that everything is out in the public and everyone is talking about it, I feel like I will soon have to break my silence about them."