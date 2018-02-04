Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 04 2018
Web Desk

Police raids in Karachi lead to arrest of multiple suspects

KARACHI: Police arrested multiple suspects, including one female drug-dealer, following raids and operations conducted Saturday night here in various areas of the city, Geo News reported.

An alleged female drug-seller was arrested during a raid carried out by police in the Docks area, near the Karachi Port, authorities said.

Dozens of heroin 'tokens' — the name given to a dosage or single packet — were recovered from the arrestee's possession, authorities added.

Orangi Town operation

Multiple suspects were detained following a search operation in the metropolis' Orangi Town area, police said, without providing the number of those arrested.

The detained suspects were involved in street crime and drug-selling, authorities added, noting that weapons and contraband were recovered from the arrestees.

