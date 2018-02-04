UAE introduces 'Good Conduct and Behaviour Certificate' for work visa

The flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/Files

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday introduced an amendment to its work visa policy by adding a certificate proving the applicant's good conduct to the requirements.



The change — effective today (February 4, 2018, Sunday) — will be a major one to the Emirates' visa system for expatriate, migrant workers and is implemented to verify that they do not have a criminal record either in their home country or a previous country of residence.

According to Khaleej Times, "the 'Coordination Committee to execute Cabinet Resolution No. (1/8#) for 2017' will require those coming to the UAE for the purpose of work to obtain the 'Good Conduct and Behaviour Certificate' as [the] main condition to receive a work visa".

The certificate is only applicable to the applicant (or the worker) and not their dependents. Any other type of travellers — including visitors, tourists or students — are not obligated to obtain it.



All expatriates who apply for a job in the UAE must now obtain a certificate of good conduct first in order to be issued a work permit. The certificate should then be attested by the UAE's diplomatic missions or Ministry of Health and Prevention's overseas Customer Happiness Centers.

As per UAE's authorities, the new, stricter security checks are employed to help safeguard the country’s national security and create a safer community.



Earlier this year, a committee — in charge of implementing the cabinet resolution — had announced the certificate be issued by the person's country of origin or that where the applicant has resided in the past five years.

It would then be ratified by the state's mission as well as the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC).

