Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

ISPR briefs South Waziristan journalists on security situation in tribal agency

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Journalists from South Waziristan visited the Inter-Services Public Relations office on February 4, 2018. Photo: ISPR
 

RAWALPINDI: Journalists from South Waziristan on Sunday thanked the Pakistan Army for restoring peace in Waziristan and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Director General (DG) ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor briefed the journalists about the ground situation in South Waziristan during their visit to the office of the army's media wing.

The briefing was followed by an interactive session. 

The journalists shared their feedback on the security situation in South Waziristan Agency and the development work undertaken by Pakistan Army in the region, according to a press release issued by ISPR. 


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

KP govt admits to Imran’s use of helicopters: sources

KP govt admits to Imran’s use of helicopters: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Indian firing across LoC martyrs one, injures two: ISPR

Indian firing across LoC martyrs one, injures two: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Boat capsized off Libya coast carried 32 Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

Boat capsized off Libya coast carried 32 Pakistanis, says Foreign Office

 Updated 3 hours ago
Imran not to respond to Reham’s malicious statements: Awn Chaudhry

Imran not to respond to Reham’s malicious statements: Awn Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will search for Rao Anwar with you, Imran tells protesting Mehsud tribe in Islamabad

Will search for Rao Anwar with you, Imran tells protesting Mehsud tribe in Islamabad

Updated 3 hours ago
COAS attends funeral prayers of martyred security personnel in Peshawar

COAS attends funeral prayers of martyred security personnel in Peshawar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Sharif brothers ridiculed institutions: Kaira

Sharif brothers ridiculed institutions: Kaira

 Updated 8 hours ago
Eight dead in armed clash between two groups in Chaghi

Eight dead in armed clash between two groups in Chaghi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Senator Mushahid Hussain returns to PML-N fold after meeting Nawaz

Senator Mushahid Hussain returns to PML-N fold after meeting Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM