world
Sunday Feb 04 2018
REUTERS

Iran says jails 'nuclear spy' for US, European country

REUTERS

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

DUBAI: Iran has sentenced an unnamed person to six years in jail for selling information about its nuclear program to the United States and a European country, the Iranian judiciary’s news website reported on Sunday.

Tehran prosecutor Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi told judiciary news website Mizan that the convicted person had met nine times with US and European agents to hand over information “about sanctions and nuclear matters” and had received unspecified sums of money in return.

“This person has been sentenced to six years imprisonment and the return and seizure of funds,” Dolatabadi said.

In December, Dolatabadi said Iran’s Supreme Court had upheld a death sentence against Ahmadreza Djalali, a Sweden-based Iranian academic convicted of providing information to Israel to help it assassinate several senior nuclear scientists.

At least four scientists were killed between 2010 and 2012 in what Tehran said were assassinations meant to sabotage its efforts to develop nuclear energy.

Western powers and Israel said Iran aimed to build a nuclear bomb, which Tehran denied.

