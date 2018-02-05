Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Feb 05 2018
By
AFP

Man shot trying to enter Iran presidency: reports

By
AFP

Monday Feb 05, 2018

File photo. -Reuters

TEHRAN: Iranian security forces shot and wounded a man who tried to enter the president's office in central Tehran by force on Monday, local media reported.

"An individual wearing a shroud tried to push through the doors of the president's office and was warned by security guards," Tehran's deputy governor for security Mohsen Nasj-Hamedani told the Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

"The person was prevented from going further and was wounded by police gunshots," Nasj-Hamedani said, adding that authorities were trying to determine the individual´s identity and motive.

Tasnim reported it had received phone calls from witnesses saying the man was carrying a machete.

Some ultra-conservative activists in Iran wear shrouds during protests against the West, as a symbol of their determination to defend a cause to the death.

Advertisement

More From World:

Samsung scion Lee walks free after jail term suspended, faces leadership challenges

Samsung scion Lee walks free after jail term suspended, faces leadership challenges

 Updated an hour ago
Solidarity with Kashmiris in Brussels

Solidarity with Kashmiris in Brussels

 Updated 5 hours ago
Supreme Court said to seek impeachment of Maldives' President

Supreme Court said to seek impeachment of Maldives' President

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with pope

Rome bans protests ahead of Erdogan talks with pope

 Updated 7 hours ago
Paris attacks suspect tried in Belgium over shootout

Paris attacks suspect tried in Belgium over shootout

 Updated 8 hours ago
Marriyum aims to enhance cultural ties on China visit

Marriyum aims to enhance cultural ties on China visit

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
One dead as record snowfall hits Moscow

One dead as record snowfall hits Moscow

 Updated 20 hours ago
Iran says jails 'nuclear spy' for US, European country

Iran says jails 'nuclear spy' for US, European country

 Updated 20 hours ago
Saddam Hussein's eldest daughter named on Iraq's most-wanted list

Saddam Hussein's eldest daughter named on Iraq's most-wanted list

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM