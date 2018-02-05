Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 05 2018
REUTERS

Trump accuses House intel panel's top Democrat of leaking information

Monday Feb 05, 2018

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democratic member on the House Intelligence Committee, arrives to watch U.S. President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. January 30, 2018. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday accused US Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, of leaking “confidential” information.

The panel is conducting one of several federal investigations into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly maintained there was no collusion between him and his campaign and Russia.

“Adam (Schiff) leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

On Friday, the House intelligence panel released a memo that alleged that the FBI and the Justice Department were biased against Trump in part of their investigation.

Trump said the memo vindicated him, but critics say it leaves out crucial context. Democrats have pushed to publish a rebuttal.

Some Republican lawmakers have played down the significance of the memo and say the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, must continue.

Representatives for Schiff could not be immediately reached for comment.

Comments

