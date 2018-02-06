UAE man jailed after cheque used to pay for AED31m license plate bounces

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018
A court in the United Arab Emirates upheld the three-year sentence of a man who was convicted of issuing a bounced cheque used to buy a limited-edition license plate, Khaleej Times reported.
The businessman was convicted of fraud for issuing a bounced cheque to pay for the plate commemorating Abu Dhabi government's golden jubilee.
Authorities detained the man after the organisers of the auction filed a complaint against him.
The man admitted to fraud and said he was planning to re-sell the plate at a higher margin.
The man challenged the sentence in an appeal court which was rejected.
