Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
By
Web Desk

UAE man jailed after cheque used to pay for AED31m license plate bounces

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

The business was convicted of fraud for issuing a bounced cheque to pay for the plate commemorating Abu Dhabi government's golden jubilee-Photo: Khaleej Times
 

A court in the United Arab Emirates upheld the three-year sentence of a man who was convicted of issuing a bounced cheque used to buy a limited-edition license plate, Khaleej Times reported.

The businessman was convicted of fraud for issuing a bounced cheque to pay for the plate commemorating Abu Dhabi government's golden jubilee.

Authorities detained the man after the organisers of the auction filed a complaint against him.

The man admitted to fraud and said he was planning to re-sell the plate at a higher margin.

The man challenged the sentence in an appeal court which was rejected.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

Fog in Abu Dhabi causes 44-vehicle crash, injuring 22

 Updated 2 hours ago
China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

China condemns murder of Chinese citizen in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Governments warn citizens against visiting Maldives

Governments warn citizens against visiting Maldives

Updated 5 hours ago
Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

Global cooperation key to ending poverty, says Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 6 hours ago
US again lying about basis for war: Colin Powell's former aide

US again lying about basis for war: Colin Powell's former aide

 Updated 9 hours ago
100 years on, real women’s equality remains elusive

100 years on, real women’s equality remains elusive

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Women show no sign of 'shutting up' about rights, says Hillary Clinton

Women show no sign of 'shutting up' about rights, says Hillary Clinton

 Updated 9 hours ago
Hollywood abuses being 'jack-hammered into oblivion': Oscars chief John Bailey

Hollywood abuses being 'jack-hammered into oblivion': Oscars chief John Bailey

 Updated 10 hours ago
Maldives' top judge arrested as state of emergency declared

Maldives' top judge arrested as state of emergency declared

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM