pakistan
Tuesday Feb 06 2018
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi chairs cabinet session

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the cabinet and discussed various important matters including overall situation of law and order.

The cabinet approved various projects in collaboration with several countries.

The cabinet agenda also included verification of the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee.

Sources said that the matter of Pak-Afghan border management also come under discussion.

On Saturday, a top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, reached Afghanistan earlier today to attend the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Working Group meeting.

Foreign Secretary Janjua addressing the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity (APAPS) in Kabul said that Pakistan and Afghanistan instead of blame game should engage in concrete cooperation,

On Feb 2, the National Security Committee (NSC) in a statement issued, said the allegations by the Afghan government, following a recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul, are based on "misconceptions created by certain foreign elements".

The NSC expressed satisfaction on the progress made with regard to border controls with Afghanistan, the committee noted that the Afghan government should support the fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as being in the interest of both countries.

A high-level Afghan delegation visited Pakistan in January to discuss important issues of mutual interest. The delegation, comprising the Afghan interior minister and the chief of National Directorate of Security, met with Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi.

