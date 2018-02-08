Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Intezar’s killing a targetted attack: CTD

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

KARACHI: KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) team formed to probe the murder of Intezar Ahmed has completed its investigation, saying the killing was a targetted attack.

In its report the CTD states that Intezar was murdered intentionally and police personnel Daniyal and Bilal were directly involved in the killing.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad on January 14.

However, police officials said, solid proof has not been found against Muqaddas Haider, who was serving as the ACLC SSP when the incident took place.

The murdered youth’s father believes the evidence of his son’s murder has been destroyed.

SSP ACLC removed from post following Intezar’s killing

Officials booked in the case were deployed for the SSP’s security

Addressing a news conference in Karachi a day earlier, Ishtiaq said a joint investigation team was made over the case but it was suspended and a new one was not formed despite an assurance by Senate's Standing Committee on Human Rights.

CCTV footage

The CCTV footage of Intezar's murder first surfaced on January 28 — two weeks after police allegedly shot him dead in Karachi.

It showed the 19-year-old's car being intercepted by another one from the front, while a third vehicle and a motorcycle also arrive at the scene, stopping to the left of his car.

Apart from these, another motorcycle stays at a little distance to the right side of Intezar's car.

Shortly after the 19-year-old's vehicle is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage revealed. The plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at Intezar's vehicle.

The cideo also showed that none of the police personnel at the spot is uniformed.

