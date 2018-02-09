Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
AFP

US blacklists three in push against Daesh finance

By
AFP

Friday Feb 09, 2018

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury on Friday placed three men it said were part of Daesh's global financial network on its sanctions blacklist, as it seeks to shut down the flow of funds to the group.

The Treasury said Abdulpatta Escalon Abubakar of the Philippines, Yunus Emre Sakarya of Turkey, and Mohamed Mire Ali Yusuf of Somalia all provided financial, material or technological support for Daesh.

Abubakar is alleged to have been instrumental in getting funds to the Daesh network in the Philippines in 2016 and 2017, handling transfers from Daesh outside the country. He also helped the group obtain weapons and explosives, the Treasury said.

Abubakar was arrested by Filipino authorities last September after he flew into Manila from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Treasury said Sakarya supplied Daesh with materials for drones from his Turkey-based company, Profesyoneller Elektronik. The company handled some $500,000 worth of orders for unmanned aerial vehicles and related equipment in 2016, it said.

Mire Ali livestock trading business Liibaan Trading "served as a front for Daesh-aligned groups in the Bari region of Somalia," the Treasury said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

 Updated 57 minutes ago
At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

 Updated 2 hours ago
Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

 Updated 3 hours ago
2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

 Updated 6 hours ago
Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM