Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit West Bank

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas walks with India´s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Ramallah. -AFP
 

RAMALLAH: Narendra Modi on Saturday became the first Indian prime minister to visit the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas as part of a Middle East tour.

The visit, which comes weeks after Modi hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seen as an Indian effort to balance its strengthening ties with the Jewish state.

Modi and his entourage flew in by helicopter from Jordan, landing near Abbas's Ramallah headquarters, an AFP reporter said.

The Indian and Palestinian leaders were set to discuss issues including information technology, health and tourism during the brief visit, after which Modi will return to Jordan.

New Delhi has long backed the Palestinian territories' quest for nationhood and Modi has voiced support for an independent state existing peacefully alongside Israel.

Modi became the first Indian leader in history to visit Israel in July last year, with the two states signing deals on cybersecurity and energy.

India's refusal to support US moves to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital disappointed Israel but was consistent with its support for the Palestinians.

Modi's three-day tour will also take him to Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf is a critical region for New Delhi. India sources more than half its oil and energy supplies from the region, and around nine million Indians live and work there, sending home billions of dollars in remittances annually.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

At least 27 killed as bus crashes in Indonesia

 Updated 54 minutes ago
At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

At least 18 dead in Hong Kong bus accident

 Updated 2 hours ago
Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

Long robes not necessary attire for Saudi women: senior cleric

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

Two Turkish troops killed as helicopter downed

 Updated 2 hours ago
Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

Major Israeli air raids hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria

 Updated 3 hours ago
2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

2 Indian army officers killed, 6 troops injured in Jammu attack: KMS

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

Indonesian navy seizes tonne of crystal meth

 Updated 6 hours ago
Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

Tanzania withdraws from UN refugee programme

 Updated 6 hours ago
IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

IMF chief urges Arab states to slash spending

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM