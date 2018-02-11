Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 11 2018
GEO NEWS

Condolences pour in following demise of Asma Jahangir

GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

Condolences poured in after the demise of human rights lawyer Asma Jahangir Sunday, with people paying tribute to her services for democracy and efforts in the judiciary movement.

In a condolence message, President Mamnoon Hussain expressed grief over Jahangir’s death, saying she rendered unprecedented services for the rule of law.

"Today the country has been deprived of a courageous and disciplined person, who was the voice of the voiceless," Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said over Jahangir’s demise. He added that the deceased lawyer fought fearlessly for rights of humans.

Over her demise, Chief Justice of Pakistan,Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said the entire country paid tribute to Jahangir’s services.

About the deceased, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Jahangir would always present strong arguments over issues.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called Jahangir a staunch supporter of democracy, posting a prayer for the deceased on Twitter. 

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif spoke about her work for women and stance against dictators saying it would be difficult to fill the void left by Jahangir’s death.

Jahangir’s death is a great loss, said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari expressed shock over the lawyer’s demise, saying she was not just a person but was an effective voice for human rights.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan also offered condolences on the passing of the activist. He said that despite their differences he respected her for her fight for human rights.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan has become poorer with her demise. “People like Asma are anchors of a society,” he stated in a tweet. 

Senate Chairperson Raza Rabbani said Jahangir spent her entire life working for the supremacy of the law. He added the lawyer’s efforts will always be remembered. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar also expressed grief over Jahangir's demise. 

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also posted regarding Jahangir on, saying she was extraordinary woman who fought for ordinary people. 

Singer Ali Zafar said the lawyer's honesty and sincerity to her cause would always remain an inspiration for the generation. 

Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was heartbroken over the loss, calling Jahangir a saviour of democracy and human rights. 

Actress Mahira Khan called today a sad day for Pakistan as the country lost a great artist Qazi Wajid and a fearless activist Asma Jahangir. 


Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

 Updated an hour ago
Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar slams 'conspiracy to seize control' of MQM-Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

Updated 3 hours ago
Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 7 hours ago
Human rights icon Asma Jahangir passes away in Lahore

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP takes suo motu notice of police encounters in Punjab

 Updated 11 hours ago
Barricades will be removed before deadline, assures Punjab law minister

 Updated 11 hours ago
Roads blocked, power suspended after rain, snowfall in parts of country

 Updated 13 hours ago
