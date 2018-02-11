Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 11 2018
Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

Ayaz Akbar Yousufzai

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday invited former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join his party's fold.

In his informal conversation with newsmen here, Khan said it would be better if Nisar joins Tehreek-e-Insaf, promising his support to the former interior minister even he chooses to contest the next election as an independent candidate.

"At times, one has to have a bigger heart in politics," he said.

The PTI chairman once again rejected the possibility of an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party. "Alliance with Bilawal means an alliance with Zardari, which is impossible."

He also hailed his party's decision to not quit the assemblies, adding that they have finalised names of six candidates for Senate elections.

Khan said Maulana Samiul Haq is their ally and he could be given additional votes [for Senate elections].

The PTI chief also claimed that an individual offered Rs400 million for Senate ticket, adding that if came to power, his party will get Senate elections conducted directly.

