Pakistan rubbishes Indian allegations of IoK army camp attack

FILE photo: Foreign Office of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly rejected allegations against it by some Indian officials of the reported attack on an Indian army camp in occupied Kashmir, according to a spokesperson for the Pakistani Foreign Office.



"It is a well established pattern that Indian officials begin making irresponsible statements and levelling unfounded allegations, even before any proper investigation in any incident has been initiated," the spokesperson said in a statement.



It mentioned that a particular segment in the Indian media "runs with their innuendos to malign Pakistan and whips up public frenzy."

"We are confident that the world community would take due cognisance of India's smear campaign against Pakistan, and the deliberate creation of war hysteria," the statement read.

Early on Saturday, unidentified gunmen reportedly stormed into Indian army camp in Sunjwan area of occupied Jammu, leaving two army officers dead and six other soldiers injured.



The spokesperson further stated that these tactics are also aimed at diverting attention from the state terrorism in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, that India is engaged in.

"The brutalisation of peaceful, unarmed Kashmiris through harassment, incarceration, disappearances, torture, extra- judicial killings, sham trials and summary executions are well-documented internationally," the statement read.

"The valiant people of Kashmir, however, remain resilient in the face of all these hardships, as they pursue their legitimate right for self-determination."

The spokesperson, in his statement, urged the international fraternity to urge India to stop the untold atrocities and gross violations of human rights in IoK, and refrain from any misadventure across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary.

The statement also called for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, in line with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.