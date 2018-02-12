Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
Qamar Ali

Brave resident fights off robbers in Karachi

Monday Feb 12, 2018

KARACHI: In yet another tale of a brave face-off against criminals, a resident fought off robbery suspects in the city’s Maqboolabad Society over the weekend, foiling their bid to loot him and his neighbours.

The resident, a man named Raghib, was alerted to an attempted robbery outside the gate of his house. As captured on the CCTV cameras, two men riding a motorcycle were trying to loot a man and a woman outside a house when their attempts were thwarted by sudden firing from inside the house.

Raghib, who bravely fought off the robbery suspects 

Raghib, using his licensed gun, started firing at the alleged robbers, managing to scare them away as they left behind their motorcycles and fled.

However, a resident was injured in the leg as a bullet from the fleeing suspects hit him.

According to Raghib, this is the second attempted robbery at his residence in four months. In the previous attempt also, he had successfully scared away robbery suspects. 

