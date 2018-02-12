Gladiators owner announces Rs0.5 million cash prize for Karachi Whites

Karachi Whites pose with the trophy after winning National One Day Cup-Regions 2017-18

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has announced a cash prize of Rs500,000 for Karachi Whites after the team beat Islamabad by five wickets to become National One Day Cup champions on Sunday.

Nadeem, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Club, said he was impressed by how the Karachi team chased down an intimidating target of 349 runs in a pressure situation.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar/File photo

“I’m very pleased to see Karachi as champions of the One Day Cup. It was a delight to watch young Danish Aziz play a whirlwind innings along with senior Fawad Alam, who just can’t stop scoring heavily,” Nadeem said.

“At one point, the match was almost gone but the way Danish and Fawad played, it was a treat to watch. Fawad did what he does best, holding up the innings together while Danish played some extravagant shots and was unfazed by the occasion and situation.”

Nadeem also praised the captaincy of Asad Shafiq in the event, as well as his improved batting.

“I would like to appreciate captain Asad Shafiq because he was very good as a captain and even better as a batsman. He is scoring [well] in List A matches and has certainly improved his game. It’s good for Quetta Gladiators that Asad is performing well, Saud Shakil, Saad Ali, Umar Amin, Anwar Ali, Rahat Ali, Mir Hamza they all are doing really good.

“Another name I would like to mention is of Khurram Manzoor as he was brilliant as well while Head Coach Saleem Jaffar and his management deserve appreciation as well for keeping the unit motivated and winning the title,” said the Gladiators owner.

Nadeem vowed to continue to support cricket and players of Karachi. Omar Associates and Quetta Gladiators will keep providing the platform of Patron’s Trophy Grade-II, Ramzan Cricket and PSL to the talented players and performers in future, he added.