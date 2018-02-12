Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
REUTERS

South African military investigates Congo torture reports

By
REUTERS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s military has opened an investigation into reports that members of its 1,000-strong, UN-mandated peacekeeping contingent in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo assaulted and tortured locals.

A military statement said “corrective actions” would ensue if the reports, which it understood had come from Congolese citizens, were found to be true.

The inquiry would be conducted in liaison with the United Nations’ MONUSCO mission in Congo, the statement added. It gave no details of the allegations and MONUSCO did not elaborate.

“We are aware of the case and we have the police record,” MONUSCO spokeswoman Florence Marshall said.

Under bilateral agreements with host countries, UN soldiers found to have committed crimes while serving in peacekeeping missions are judged and punished in their home jurisdictions.

Congolese government spokesman Lambert Mende said he was not aware of the alleged abuses but added that it was “completely normal” that the investigation would be carried out by South African, rather than Congolese, authorities.

Established in 2000, MONUSCO is the United Nations’ largest peacekeeping mission and has come under increasing political and military pressure as the United States has threatened to cut funding just as militia activity in Congo’s mineral-rich eastern hinterlands has stepped up.

Much of the increase in insecurity is linked to political tensions surrounding President Joseph Kabila’s refusal to step down when his mandate expired at the end of 2016.

An election to replace Kabila, who has ruled Congo since his father’s assassination in 2001, has been repeatedly delayed and is now scheduled for December 2018.

Suspected Ugandan rebels killed at least 15 Tanzanian UN peacekeepers and wounded 53 others in a raid on a base in December. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned it as the worst attack on the organization in recent history.

The South African contingent, based in Goma on the Rwandan border, is part of MONUSCO’s Force Intervention Brigade, which has a special beefed-up mandate to “neutralize and disarm” guerrilla groups.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Asma Jahangir was ‘towering figure’ in fight for press freedom: Reporters Without Borders

Asma Jahangir was ‘towering figure’ in fight for press freedom: Reporters Without Borders

Updated 22 minutes ago
Trump daughter-in-law taken to hospital after 'suspicious' mail

Trump daughter-in-law taken to hospital after 'suspicious' mail

 Updated 8 hours ago
Judge to rule on Assange's bid to escape legal action in Britain

Judge to rule on Assange's bid to escape legal action in Britain

 Updated 8 hours ago
Blackouts, flooding as cyclone batters Tongan capital

Blackouts, flooding as cyclone batters Tongan capital

 Updated 10 hours ago
UN Military Observer Group in India, Pakistan must be expanded: Maleeha Lodhi

UN Military Observer Group in India, Pakistan must be expanded: Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Boxing fever grips Thailand's boys but doctors raise health concerns

Boxing fever grips Thailand's boys but doctors raise health concerns

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Head held high, Kim's sister returns to North Korea

Head held high, Kim's sister returns to North Korea

 Updated 19 hours ago
Putin discusses Mideast with Trump, hosts Abbas

Putin discusses Mideast with Trump, hosts Abbas

 Updated 20 hours ago
India's Congress party leader hails Pakistan for its dialogue policy to resolve issues

India's Congress party leader hails Pakistan for its dialogue policy to resolve issues

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM