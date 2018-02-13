Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Kabul for high-level military meeting

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to attend the Chief of Defence (CHOD) Conference, stated a press release issued by the Pakistan Army's media wing, ISPR.

The army chief is expected to meet US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel, Resolute Support Mission commander General John Nicholson and the Afghan army chief at the conference.

On Saturday, the second round of Pak-Afghan talks on peace and security issues ended without any concrete result. The first round was held earlier in Kabul on February 3. 

The Islamabad talks were led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai, who was visiting Pakistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Office had summed up the talks in a short tweet:

Earlier, on February 3, a top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, reached Kabul to attend the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Working Group meeting which worked on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

Pakistan-Afghanistan should engage in cooperation instead of blame game: Janjua

Top-level delegation of Pakistan’s civil and military leadership, led by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, arrived in Kabul on Saturday

Pakistan proposed five joint working groups, focusing on ensuring a comprehensive engagement for countering terrorism, intelligence sharing, military, economy, trade and transit interaction, refugee repatriation and connectivity.

A high-level Afghan delegation had also visited Pakistan prior to the Joint Working Group meeting to discuss important issues of mutual interest. The delegation, comprising the Afghan interior minister and the chief of National Directorate of Security, met with Prime Minister Shahid Khan Abbasi.

Afghan interior minister, intelligence chief in Pakistan for talks: FO

High-level Afghan delegation to hold talks on bilateral cooperation, the FO spokesperson said in a tweet

Shedding light on the meeting, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had stressed the need to resolve Pak-Afghan issues bilaterally and said Pakistan “stands with its Afghan brothers in this hour of grief," referring to the recent spate of bomb-and-gun attacks in Kabul which claimed nearly 200 lives.

However, once the two-member delegation returned to Afghanistan, the air of hostility resumed with accusations against Pakistan. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Police charges man accused of child sexual abuse in Okara

Police charges man accused of child sexual abuse in Okara

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Shahzeb murder case: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

Shahzeb murder case: CJP takes notice of Shahrukh Jatoi’s transfer to hospital

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Blind dolphin dies in Sukkur canal

Updated 45 minutes ago
MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

MQM MNA Salman Mujahid accused of sexual assault, blackmailing woman

 Updated an hour ago
Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

Path to regional peace and stability passes through Afghanistan: COAS

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

PTI forms fact-finding committee after shock Lodhran defeat

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM