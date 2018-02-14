SCO summit will be held in Qingdao in June 2018

Flags of countries which are part of SCO

BEIJING: The upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is scheduled to be held in the coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province of China in June 2018, China's foreign ministry confirmed on Wednesday.

China is maintaining close communication with member countries on preparations for the summit and intensifying consultations, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang,

“China will work with all parties involved to push the summit to a complete success and inject new impetus into the sustainable development of the SCO,” he added.

The foreign ministry spokesman further said China certainly welcomes the heads of state or governments of SCO members to attend the summit and the country is now working with member states to maintain close communication on various preparatory matters for the summit

Earlier this month SCO Secretary-General Rashid Alimov paid a two-day official visit to Pakistan.



The SCO includes Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and India.

Pakistan and India attained full membership status of the organisation at the Astana summit in 2017.

Observer states include Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia.