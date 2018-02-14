Salman Mujahid sexual exploitation case: Accuser denies taking Rs4 million

KARACHI: A woman who had alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually exploited her has also accused the man of stalking and following her around.



“He stalked me for some time when I would visit Jinnah Garden with my mother and eventually forged a bond with my mother by saying she was his sister and I, his niece,” Aleena told Geo News.

The woman had filed a complaint against the MQM MNA, elected from NA-239 (Karachi-I) constituency, at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Tuesday. She had alleged that he had sexually exploited and subsequently started to blackmail her.



“He took me with him to Islamabad twice and formed trust by giving me a separate room in the Parliament Lodges that was reserved for his daughter.”



“Salman Mujahid is a mental patient who will torture you in the morning and ask for forgiveness in the evening,” alleged Aleena.



She claimed to have submitted complaints to relevant authorities but to no avail.

“I lodged a complaint [against Mujahid] with the Federal Investigation Authority, the Gulshan Police Station and other police stations too, but no one took any action except for Sarim Burney, who agreed to help me,” she said.

“I called and even met leaders of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) but nobody gave me a suitable response,” Aleena said, adding that Arshad Vohra gave her a lot of assurances but never did anything to help her.

'Ready to repay each rupee if Mujahid can prove allegations'

Mujahid had lodged a complaint against Aleena, alleging that she fraudulently took Rs4 million from him for her mother’s treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.

“I demand that he prove his allegations, and if he manages to do so, I am willing to beg on the streets and repay all of his money,” said Aleena.

'Woman was harassed, not helped by relevant authorities'

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Iram Azeem Farooque, in a video statement, on the sexual assault allegations against the party’s lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch has claimed that the woman was harassed after she lodged complaints with relevant authorities.



PTI member Iram Azeem Farooque has said Aleena Khan approached her in December last year but relevant authorities failed to help her despite lodging complaints against Salman Mujahid. Photo: Geo News file

“This girl approached me in December and with my guidance, she did everything to ask for help, including contacting relevant people and lodging complaints, but nothing helped,” she said.



The now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member claims that she had sent a copy of the First Investigation Report (FIR) to relevant authorities but ‘no one paid any attention to the situation Aleena and Baloch created between them.’

Farooque, in her video statement, has also said that Aleena Khan had contacted her after the police raided her house.

“The police obliged me by not misbehaving [with Aleena’s family], however, I was informed that an FIR had been lodged by Mujahid against the woman’s brother,” she stated.

“Sarim Burney has taken up this case, he is a human rights activist and wants to help Aleena after she approached him but now, according to Burney, she has switched off her phone and does not want to appear on the media,” said Farooque.