Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

Video: Geo News

Staff and inmates of Karachi's Malir Jail swayed to the celebratory beats of drums in an 'unusual ceremony' held in the prison premises on Wednesday.



Inmate Muhammad Rashid pictured with the bride and groom in Karachi's Malir jail on February 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News

Muhammad Rashid, imprisoned for murder, had requested the jail staff to allow his daughter's marriage ceremony to take place within the prison's premises, as he could not participate in the festivities due to his sentence.

Inmate Muhammad Rashid giving away the bride on February 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News

In what was a surprising gesture on the behalf of the jail staff, not only was the marriage ceremony of Aroosa and Abdullah arranged in the premises, police personnel also participated in the festivities, flaunting some exceptional moves to the music.

The jail staff pictured flaunting exceptional moves to the beats of music during the wedding ceremony of an inmate’s daughter on February 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News

The bride Aroosa (left) with the groom Abdullah (right) pictured on their wedding in Malir jail in Karachi on February 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News

The jail administration also presented the bride and groom with gifts.

Police personnel were seen dancing and rejoicing to the celebratory beats of drums during the ceremony arranged on the prison’s premises on February 14, 2018. Photo: Geo News



