Malir jail staff, inmates sway to beats of drum in marriage ceremony

Thursday Feb 15, 2018
Staff and inmates of Karachi's Malir Jail swayed to the celebratory beats of drums in an 'unusual ceremony' held in the prison premises on Wednesday.
Muhammad Rashid, imprisoned for murder, had requested the jail staff to allow his daughter's marriage ceremony to take place within the prison's premises, as he could not participate in the festivities due to his sentence.
In what was a surprising gesture on the behalf of the jail staff, not only was the marriage ceremony of Aroosa and Abdullah arranged in the premises, police personnel also participated in the festivities, flaunting some exceptional moves to the music.
The jail administration also presented the bride and groom with gifts.
