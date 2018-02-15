Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

All-ready Qalandars leave for Dubai, to continue practice in UAE

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars flew to Dubai Wednesday night for the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) following a week-long extensive training session, alongside other team-building activities.

Aqib Javed — the team's head coach and director of cricket operations — along with former captain and Qalandars' mentor Inzamam-ul-Haq offered useful tips to the young players for their skill development.

Javed and Inzamam also shared their experiences with them in order to revive their true Qalandars spirit — fearlessness and selflessness.

"The players are in high spirits and are hopeful for a great third season of PSL," the head coach said.

"They have not only trained hard during this camp but have been training at various times throughout the year at our Qalandars Academy. We are all hopefull that this will pay off," he added.

“We are well prepared and will produced better results this time.”

The squad's foreign players will be joining the team in Dubai in due course. The Qalandars will resume training in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 16, 2018.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Ronaldo double helps Real to 3-1 win over PSG

Ronaldo double helps Real to 3-1 win over PSG

 Updated 7 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars enjoy grooming session ahead of PSL

Lahore Qalandars enjoy grooming session ahead of PSL

 Updated 9 hours ago
Javed Afridi presents Zalmi's kit to DG ISPR

Javed Afridi presents Zalmi's kit to DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
PCB offers to host Champions Trophy 2021 after Indian tax issues

PCB offers to host Champions Trophy 2021 after Indian tax issues

 Updated 16 hours ago
Dangerous winds postpone Olympic events, send visitors packing

Dangerous winds postpone Olympic events, send visitors packing

 Updated 19 hours ago
Kohli eyes World Cup glory after conquering South Africa

Kohli eyes World Cup glory after conquering South Africa

 Updated 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM