All-ready Qalandars leave for Dubai, to continue practice in UAE

KARACHI: The Lahore Qalandars flew to Dubai Wednesday night for the third season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) following a week-long extensive training session, alongside other team-building activities.

Aqib Javed — the team's head coach and director of cricket operations — along with former captain and Qalandars' mentor Inzamam-ul-Haq offered useful tips to the young players for their skill development.

Javed and Inzamam also shared their experiences with them in order to revive their true Qalandars spirit — fearlessness and selflessness.



"The players are in high spirits and are hopeful for a great third season of PSL," the head coach said.

"They have not only trained hard during this camp but have been training at various times throughout the year at our Qalandars Academy. We are all hopefull that this will pay off," he added.

“We are well prepared and will produced better results this time.”

The squad's foreign players will be joining the team in Dubai in due course. The Qalandars will resume training in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 16, 2018.