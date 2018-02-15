Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
Faizan Lakhani

DG ISPR lauds Lahore Qalandars' players development efforts

Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana presents team shirt to DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars Chief Executive Officer met Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday.

Qalandars CEO Atif Rana presented the team’s shirt to the DG ISPR, with his name printed on the back. 

Major General Asif Ghafoor lauded Lahore Qalandars’ players development program, especially the franchise's efforts in Kashmir. 

Rana told Geo.tv that the DG ISPR was happy to know about the players development program of Lahore Qalandars.

“He was of the view that cricket is a unifying factor and appreciated Lahore Qalandars for their players development program,” Rana said.

The DG ISPR, according to Atif Rana, also expressed his best wishes for Lahore Qalandars for the third edition of Pakistan Super League.

Atif Rana presents signed bat to Imran Khan

Atif Rana also met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan at the latter’s residence in Bani Gala. During the meeting, the CEO presented a signed bat on Qalandars’ behalf to the cricketer-turned-politician.

Imran Khan also praised the franchise’s cricket development efforts and expressed best wishes for the team, said CEO Atif Rana. 

