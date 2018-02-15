Court orders to file case against Gandapur for issuing dishonoured cheque

DI KHAN: A sessions judge ordered authorities to register a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for issuing a dishonoured cheque to a man he had borrowed money from.

The petitioner, Mohammad Zubair, alleged that he had lent Rs9.6 million to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, whom he had friendly relations with.

Gandapur on being asked to return the money wrote a cheque of Bank of Khyber with the same amount dated October 24, 2014. The cheque, however, bounced due to insufficient amount in the account.

The PTI leader then asked for more time to repay the amount but has failed to pay it as yet, the petitioner added.

The court after listening to arguments by lawyers of Gandapur and Zubair, ordered to file a case against the PTI leader.