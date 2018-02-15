Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Court orders to file case against Gandapur for issuing dishonoured cheque

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

DI KHAN: A sessions judge ordered authorities to register a case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for issuing a dishonoured cheque to a man he had borrowed money from.

The petitioner, Mohammad Zubair, alleged that he had lent Rs9.6 million to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, whom he had friendly relations with.

Gandapur on being asked to return the money wrote a cheque of Bank of Khyber with the same amount dated October 24, 2014. The cheque, however, bounced due to insufficient amount in the account.

The PTI leader then asked for more time to repay the amount but has failed to pay it as yet, the petitioner added.

The court after listening to arguments by lawyers of Gandapur and Zubair, ordered to file a case against the PTI leader.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

 Updated 2 hours ago
22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

Updated 4 hours ago
Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

Sattar denies asking Jam Khan Shoro for list of MQM-P workers on govt posts

 Updated 5 hours ago
NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

NAB approves complaint against MNA Aijaz Jakhrani

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM