Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Hasan Ali doubtful for initial PSL matches, Umaid Asif joins as cover

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Hasan Ali is recovering from an ankle injury 

KARACHI: All-rounder Hasan Ali is doubtful for the first few matches of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an ankle injury he sustained during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

An official of PSL confirmed that Hasan has yet to fully recover from the injury, and is likely to sit out the first three or four matches of Peshawar Zalmi.

The Zalmi management has included first-class cricketer Umaid Asif as cover for the injured bowler.

“Umaid Asif will join Peshawar Zalmi as cover for fast bowler Hasan Ali who is recovering from an ankle injury,” said a statement from the PSL secretariat.

However, Ali will travel with Zalmi and his injury will be monitored on a daily basis.

Hasan Ali twisted his left ankle while playing football during a training session in New Zealand, which also forced him out of Pakistan’s deciding T20 international against the Kiwis.

In another shuffle for the tournament, Peshawar Zalmi have released West Indian batsman Evin Lewis, who had earlier withdrawn from the squad to play for his country in the World Cup qualifiers.

Riki Wessels from England has joined the Zalmi squad as Lewis’ replacement. He is the seventh foreign player in the defending champions’ lineup.

South African all-rounder Albie Morkel also recently withdrew from PSL 3 due to family commitments. Australian bowler John Hastings will now be an active member of the Quetta Gladiators squad from the start of the tournament.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Multan Sultans' owner hopes to win PSL3

Multan Sultans' owner hopes to win PSL3

 Updated an hour ago
37th CAS Open Golf Championship enters third day

37th CAS Open Golf Championship enters third day

 Updated 2 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
Short powers Australia to record run chase against New Zealand

Short powers Australia to record run chase against New Zealand

 Updated 6 hours ago
PCB considering Malaysia as future venue for PSL: Sethi

PCB considering Malaysia as future venue for PSL: Sethi

Updated 7 hours ago
Federer one win from becoming oldest number one

Federer one win from becoming oldest number one

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM