Hasan Ali doubtful for initial PSL matches, Umaid Asif joins as cover

KARACHI: All-rounder Hasan Ali is doubtful for the first few matches of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to an ankle injury he sustained during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand.

An official of PSL confirmed that Hasan has yet to fully recover from the injury, and is likely to sit out the first three or four matches of Peshawar Zalmi.

The Zalmi management has included first-class cricketer Umaid Asif as cover for the injured bowler.

“Umaid Asif will join Peshawar Zalmi as cover for fast bowler Hasan Ali who is recovering from an ankle injury,” said a statement from the PSL secretariat.

However, Ali will travel with Zalmi and his injury will be monitored on a daily basis.

Hasan Ali twisted his left ankle while playing football during a training session in New Zealand, which also forced him out of Pakistan’s deciding T20 international against the Kiwis.

In another shuffle for the tournament, Peshawar Zalmi have released West Indian batsman Evin Lewis, who had earlier withdrawn from the squad to play for his country in the World Cup qualifiers.

Riki Wessels from England has joined the Zalmi squad as Lewis’ replacement. He is the seventh foreign player in the defending champions’ lineup.

South African all-rounder Albie Morkel also recently withdrew from PSL 3 due to family commitments. Australian bowler John Hastings will now be an active member of the Quetta Gladiators squad from the start of the tournament.