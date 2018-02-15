Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the United States despite being our ally since 70 years, is still not willing to easily grant visas to Pakistanis.

The opposition leader was addressing a session in the National Assembly, where he heavily criticised the government.

He said that the as a Pakistani he feels concerned about the situation, adding that small countries even such as Afghanistan have started threatening Pakistan.

“When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a ruler would signal, kings and rulers would come to Pakistan immediately as they were curious what message Pakistan has,” said Khursheed Shah.

He further said that everyone including himself wants to see Jinnah’s Pakistan and not a poor, underprivileged and hungry version of it in future.

On Wednesday, Khursheed Shah while alluding to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request to add Sharif family members name to the Exit Control List (ECL), said that the law and rules in the country should be the same for everyone.

NAB formally requested the Ministry of Interior to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 47 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM