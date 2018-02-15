Despite being allies for 70 years, US not willing to give visas: Shah

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said on Wednesday that the United States despite being our ally since 70 years, is still not willing to easily grant visas to Pakistanis.

The opposition leader was addressing a session in the National Assembly, where he heavily criticised the government.

He said that the as a Pakistani he feels concerned about the situation, adding that small countries even such as Afghanistan have started threatening Pakistan.

“When Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as a ruler would signal, kings and rulers would come to Pakistan immediately as they were curious what message Pakistan has,” said Khursheed Shah.

He further said that everyone including himself wants to see Jinnah’s Pakistan and not a poor, underprivileged and hungry version of it in future.

On Wednesday, Khursheed Shah while alluding to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request to add Sharif family members name to the Exit Control List (ECL), said that the law and rules in the country should be the same for everyone.

NAB formally requested the Ministry of Interior to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the ECL.