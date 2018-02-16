Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Five Indian soldiers killed in Pakistan Army retaliation along LoC

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Thursday killed five Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tatta Pani sector, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The retaliation by the Army comes after Indian forces opened fire on a school van earlier today and martyred its driver.

In the action taken by Pakistani troops, the Indian post along the LoC was also destroyed and many other Indian soldiers were injured, the ISPR said.

"Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly," it added.

After the earlier attack today, the act was condemned by the Army spokesman. "Indian unethical and unprofessional approach across the LoC continues terrorising civilians."

Major General Asif Ghafoor had reiterated that such attacks are a violation of the Geneva Convention and a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The ISPR said the Indian aggression is a violation of Geneva Convention and an open breach of the ceasefire agreement.

Further, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi stressed that the unethical and unprovoked actions on the part of India show its real face.

Skirmishes along the LoC have seen an increase after the right-wing government of Narendra Modi came into power in India.

In 2017, Indian forces committed more than 1900 ceasefire violations.

