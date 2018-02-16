Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
REUTERS

Republican Romney to announce Senate bid Friday: source

By
REUTERS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to members of the media at the main clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files
 

WASHINGTON: Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is expected to say in a video announcement on Friday that he will run for a US Senate seat in Utah, a source familiar with his plans said on Thursday.

Romney, a fierce critic of fellow Republican President Donald Trump, had earlier said he would announce his decision on Thursday but postponed it because of a deadly school shooting in Florida.

The source said Romney, 70, will issue the video announcement on Friday morning. Later, on Friday, he is scheduled to speak at a Republican Party dinner in Provo, Utah.

Earlier this week, a source familiar with Romney’s plans said he would pledge to “bring Utah values to Washington, D.C.” and planned to run a very Utah-centric campaign.

Romney, a successful businessman, lost the 2012 presidential election to Democratic incumbent Barack Obama. He had served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007, after stepping in to lead the organizing committee for the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics following a bribery scandal.

When Trump’s candidacy gained strength in the 2016 campaign, Romney urged Republicans not to support him, an effort that fizzled as the New York real estate magnate went on to win the nomination and the November election.

Trump had urged incumbent Republican Senator Orrin Hatch to run for re-election in Utah, but Hatch opted not to do so, opening the door to Romney’s candidacy.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Thousands in Israel anti-graft demo after Netanyahu indictment call

Thousands in Israel anti-graft demo after Netanyahu indictment call

 Updated an hour ago
Germany to US: we'll spend more on defence, you stay involved

Germany to US: we'll spend more on defence, you stay involved

 Updated an hour ago
Lebanon speaker rejects US proposal on disputed waters with Israel

Lebanon speaker rejects US proposal on disputed waters with Israel

 Updated 2 hours ago
Turkey, US to 'work together' in Syria after crisis

Turkey, US to 'work together' in Syria after crisis

 Updated 3 hours ago
Grief and anger as Florida prepares to bury victims of school massacre

Grief and anger as Florida prepares to bury victims of school massacre

 Updated 6 hours ago
No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win

No programme, no debate but Putin cruising to poll win

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Former student confesses to Florida school shooting

Former student confesses to Florida school shooting

 Updated 12 hours ago
US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo

US Senate rejects immigration bills, leaves Dreamers in limbo

 Updated 13 hours ago
White supremacist says Florida shooter was group member

White supremacist says Florida shooter was group member

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM