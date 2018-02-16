Student among three detained in GCU professor murder case

LAHORE: Police on Friday detained three people, including a female student, in connection with the murder of a Government College University (GCU) professor earlier this week.



Professor Dr Akbar Cheema was shot dead by armed suspects when they intercepted his car near Kalma Chowk on the morning of February 14. The suspects fired four bullets at the professor, three of which hit him in the leg while one pierced his chest, according to police.

In the latest development in the case, police detained a female student and two other people for questioning related to the murder. According to police, the deceased professor had last spoken with the student on phone before he was fatally shot.

Hours after the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a report on the killing from CCPO Lahore and directed authorities to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Dr Cheema was a professor at the GCU’s Botany Department.

