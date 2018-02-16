Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
Ahmed Faraz

Student among three detained in GCU professor murder case

By
Ahmed Faraz

Friday Feb 16, 2018

LAHORE: Police on Friday detained three people, including a female student, in connection with the murder of a Government College University (GCU) professor earlier this week.

Professor Dr Akbar Cheema was shot dead by armed suspects when they intercepted his car near Kalma Chowk on the morning of February 14. The suspects fired four bullets at the professor, three of which hit him in the leg while one pierced his chest, according to police.

The deceased professor 

In the latest development in the case, police detained a female student and two other people for questioning related to the murder. According to police, the deceased professor had last spoken with the student on phone before he was fatally shot.

Hours after the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a report on the killing from CCPO Lahore and directed authorities to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Read: Government College University professor shot dead in Lahore

Dr Cheema was a professor at the GCU’s Botany Department.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 44 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

Nawaz postpones London visit after court denies exemption request: sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

PML-N took advantage of Ayesha Gulalai after Panama verdict: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 4 hours ago
Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

Quetta Gladiators present team shirt to DG ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N offered Senate ticket to malign institutions: Gulalai

PML-N offered Senate ticket to malign institutions: Gulalai

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM