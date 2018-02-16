Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PPP always struggled for rights of people, says Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 16, 2018

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday said that the party has always struggled for the rights of the people.

Addressing a gathering here through a hologram, Bilawal encouraged youth to join the party and said PPP deeply cares about it workers.

Bilawal to morph into hologram to expand PPP’s outreach

Bilawal will use hologram technology to address people in Muzaffarabad, Fateh Jang, Peshawar and Gujar Khan

Keeping up with the latest technology trends, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had decided to reach out to supporters using holography.

The technology will help the party "expand it's outreach" as well as reduce security risks.

In a series of tweets, Bilawal in November wrote the PPP will be using the hologram technology for the first time across different locations in the country.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

No militant camps exist on Pakistani soil, COAS tells Munich Security Conference

 Updated 40 minutes ago
Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

Zardari regrets 'brave child' remarks about Rao Anwar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

 Updated 4 hours ago
Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

Bilawal opposes privatisation of PIA, steel mill

 Updated 5 hours ago
IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

IHC to register case against Shoaib Sheikh, dismissed judge: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

Calling elected representatives mafia, thieves not acceptable: PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

 Updated 7 hours ago
SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

SHC summons Maritime Affairs ministry officials in March

 Updated 8 hours ago
Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

Sheema Kermani performs dhamaal at Sehwan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM