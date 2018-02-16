PPP always struggled for rights of people, says Bilawal

MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday said that the party has always struggled for the rights of the people.



Addressing a gathering here through a hologram, Bilawal encouraged youth to join the party and said PPP deeply cares about it workers.

Keeping up with the latest technology trends, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had decided to reach out to supporters using holography.

The technology will help the party "expand it's outreach" as well as reduce security risks.

In a series of tweets, Bilawal in November wrote the PPP will be using the hologram technology for the first time across different locations in the country.