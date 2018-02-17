Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Feb 17 2018
By
AFP

Call for justice as Filipina's body returns home from Kuwait

By
AFP

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

The death of Joanna Demafelis worsened a diplomatic flap between the Philippines and the Gulf States. Photo: AFP

ILOILO: More than a hundred relatives and supporters of a Filipina domestic worker, whose body was found stuffed in a freezer in Kuwait, brandished banners demanding justice as her coffin was returned home on Saturday.

The family of Joanna Demafelis openly wept as the white casket was unloaded at an airport cargo terminal in the central city of Iloilo.

"Justice for Joanna D Demafelis," was emblazoned on banners and on T-shirts worn by the crowd which included a congressman and local officials expressing their anger over the death of the Filipina whose body was found in a freezer in Kuwait earlier this month.

The incident worsened a diplomatic flap between the Philippines and Kuwait with President Rodrigo Duterte alleging that Arab employers routinely rape their Filipina workers, force them to work 21 hours a day and feed them scraps.

He has also banned the deployment of new workers to Kuwait and ordered airlines to fly home any of the 252,000 Filipinos working there who wish to return.

About 10 million Filipinos work abroad and the money they remit back is a lifeline of the Philippine economy. Their treatment abroad is often a political issue at home.

Kuwait's foreign minister previously condemned Manila's "escalation," of the issue but Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Friday the Kuwaiti ambassador had assured him his government was "outraged" over the killing and determined to find those responsible.

A distraught Eva Demafelis could only say "I am sad," when asked by reporters about the death of her daughter.

"She does not deserve the manner in which she died. She was beaten up," said an aunt, Rosela Demafelis Taunan, referring to local news reports about the 29-year-old domestic worker's death.

"She decided to go abroad because she wanted to help her parents repair the house that was damaged by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan)," in 2013, the aunt recalled.

The slain domestic worker also wanted to finance the college education of her youngest sister, Joyce, the aunt said.

Residents lined the highway as the funeral convoy escorted by police cars and motorcycles made its way to Demafelis' hometown, about a two hour's drive from the city.

Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said late Friday that "working groups" from both countries were discussing forging a memorandum for protecting the rights of Filipinos in Kuwait, many of whom are working as domestic workers.

Domestic workers in that country are not covered by ordinary labour legislation, and accounts of Filipinas being subjected to abuse and exploitation in the Middle East have long circulated. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

13 killed in Mexico helicopter crash

13 killed in Mexico helicopter crash

 Updated 2 hours ago
Former US presidential candidate Romney announces Utah Senate bid

Former US presidential candidate Romney announces Utah Senate bid

 Updated 5 hours ago
Moscow says no evidence behind US indictment of Russians for alleged election meddling

Moscow says no evidence behind US indictment of Russians for alleged election meddling

 Updated 5 hours ago
India, Iran agree to step up efforts to help Afghanistan

India, Iran agree to step up efforts to help Afghanistan

 Updated 7 hours ago
Suicide blasts kill 19 in northeast Nigeria

Suicide blasts kill 19 in northeast Nigeria

 Updated 10 hours ago
Melania shuns cameras as second woman alleges Trump affair

Melania shuns cameras as second woman alleges Trump affair

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
FBI admits failure to act on Florida school gunman, drawing anger

FBI admits failure to act on Florida school gunman, drawing anger

 Updated 15 hours ago
US top court mulls whether to take up 'Dreamers' dispute

US top court mulls whether to take up 'Dreamers' dispute

 Updated 15 hours ago
Haiti president says many aid organisations hid misconduct

Haiti president says many aid organisations hid misconduct

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM