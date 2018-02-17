Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 17 2018
GEO NEWS

Sharif family not ready to account for Rs300bn irregularities: Imran

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said the Sharif family are not ready to be held accountable for Rs300 billion irregularities.

Speaking in the party's central executive meeting, he said that the Sharifs start speaking on the construction of roads and bridges whenever they are asked about the amount.

Imran said that his party will bring forward corruption cases of federal and Punjab government, adding that the PTI under its leader Shafqat Mehmood has formed an anti-corruption committee.

"We have a one-on-one contest against PML-N. PPP cease to remain an entity in Punjab," he said. "We will convey PTI's manifesto to the masses."

The party chairperson said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has nothing to offer than personal attacks.

He claimed that he had never once benefited from the KP government in last five years, while Sharifs have looted nation.

"Sharif family's corruption was pointed out by a Chinese institution."

He announced that the PTI's parliamentary board will soon start its work, and the party will learn lesson from its defeat in the Lodhran election.

