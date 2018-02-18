Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Tillerson to North Korea on talks: ‘I’m listening’

By
REUTERS

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to staff members at the US Mission to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon/Pool/Files
 

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in an interview to air Sunday that he is "listening" for signs that North Korea is ready to engage in direct talks.

"My job as chef diplomat is to ensure that the North Koreans know, we keep our channels open," Tillerson told the CBS news show "60 Minutes."

"I am listening. I am not sending a lot of messages back because there’s nothing to say to them at this point. So I am listening for you to tell me you are ready to talk," he said, according to excerpts of the interview.

An Olympic-driven thaw in relations between Kim Jong Un’s nuclear-armed North Korean regime and South Korea has raised speculation that direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang could be on the horizon after months of sharp tension and heated rhetoric.

"They will tell me," Tillerson told 60 Minutes.

"We receive messages from them, and I think it will be very explicit as to how we want to have that first conversation."

The top US diplomat, however, stressed that no incentive was being offered to get Pyongyang to the table.

"We are not using a carrot to convince them to talk, we are using large sticks — and that is what they need to understand," he said.

"This pressure campaign is having its bite on North Korea."

The North is subject to a series of UN Security Council sanctions over its banned nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The United States has previously indicated Washington is open to direct talks, but Tillerson stressed earlier this month that the ball was now in Pyongyang’s camp.

"We’ve said for some time it’s really up to the North Koreans to decide when they’re ready to engage with us in a sincere way, a meaningful way," Tillerson said on February 12, while on a stop in Cairo.

"They know what has to be on the table for conversations."

Washington says Pyongyang must take concrete steps towards denuclearization before talks can begin, while South Korean President Moon Jae-in has argued for closer involvement to engage the North in talks.

Moon last week received an invitation from Kim Jong Un for a summit in Pyongyang. The invitation was extended by the North Korean leader’s younger sister Kim Yo Jong, who was part of a high-level delegation attending the Winter Games in the South.

When asked Saturday about a possible summit, Moon said that, despite the high hopes that have been raised, "I think it is a bit rushed."

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Kosovo celebrates 10 years since declaring independence

Kosovo celebrates 10 years since declaring independence

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Trump turns on FBI over school shooting after criticism from survivors

Trump turns on FBI over school shooting after criticism from survivors

 Updated an hour ago
All 66 passengers feared dead in Iran plane crash

All 66 passengers feared dead in Iran plane crash

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Updated 5 hours ago
Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalised in France

Islamic scholar facing rape charges hospitalised in France

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Shame on you,' student tells Trump at Florida anti-gun rally

'Shame on you,' student tells Trump at Florida anti-gun rally

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
After Florida shooting, students spurred to act against guns

After Florida shooting, students spurred to act against guns

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pope renews commission on sexual abuse, Vatican promises victims more say

Pope renews commission on sexual abuse, Vatican promises victims more say

 Updated 11 hours ago
Without facts, US vote meddling allegations are 'blabber', Russian Foreign Minister

Without facts, US vote meddling allegations are 'blabber', Russian Foreign Minister

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM