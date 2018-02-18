Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

Gallery photos: Geo News

The final round of the thirteenth four-day Cholistan Desert Rally is underway in the Cholistan Desert.

One hundred and seventeen motor drivers, including three female and three foreigners, are participating in different rounds of the rally.

Following the first vehicle's flag-off at 8am today, motor racers drove their vehicles to cover the 240km-long track, touching the historic forts of Bijnot and Jam Garh in Bahawalnagar districts.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held tonight at the historic Derawer Fort, followed by a cultural show and fireworks.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

PTI confirms Imran Khan's marriage with Bushra Bibi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

Imran objects to Supreme Court's verdict in Panama case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Prosperity can’t come in Nawaz, Zardari governments: Maulana Fazl

Prosperity can’t come in Nawaz, Zardari governments: Maulana Fazl

 Updated 4 hours ago
FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

FC Balochistan conducts IBOs, five terrorists apprehended: ISPR

 Updated 5 hours ago
COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

Updated 5 hours ago
Salman Mujahid cries character assassination, seeks probe into 'fake' video

Salman Mujahid cries character assassination, seeks probe into 'fake' video

 Updated 6 hours ago
Advertisement
Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

Question of Maryam’s leadership never came up in party: PM Abbasi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Illustrated book chronicles Dr Adib Rizvi’s story

Updated 13 hours ago
Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

Zardari, Bilawal oppose privatisation of PIA, PSM

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM