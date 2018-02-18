Final round of Cholistan Desert Rally underway

Gallery photos: Geo News

The final round of the thirteenth four-day Cholistan Desert Rally is underway in the Cholistan Desert.



One hundred and seventeen motor drivers, including three female and three foreigners, are participating in different rounds of the rally.

Following the first vehicle's flag-off at 8am today, motor racers drove their vehicles to cover the 240km-long track, touching the historic forts of Bijnot and Jam Garh in Bahawalnagar districts.

The prize distribution ceremony will be held tonight at the historic Derawer Fort, followed by a cultural show and fireworks.