Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Feb 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Iran's Zarif says Israel's 'myth of invincibility' has crumbled

By
REUTERS

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS
 

MUNICH: Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Sunday the shooting down of an Israeli jet after it bombed an Iranian site in Syria had shattered Israel’s “so-called invincibility”, reacting to a critical speech delivered earlier by Israel’s premier.

“Israel uses aggression as a policy against its neighbours,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told the Munich Security Conference, accusing Israel of “mass reprisals against its neighbours and daily incursions into Syria, Lebanon.”

“Once the Syrians have the guts to down one of its planes it’s as if a disaster has happened,” Zarif said.

He was responding to Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the conference hours before, in which the Israeli prime minister, holding a piece of what he said was an Iranian drone, accused Iran of trying to impose an “empire” across the Middle East.

“What has happened in the past several days is the so-called invincibility (of Israel) has crumbled,” Zarif said of Netanyahu’s remarks, which followed the Feb. 10 downing of an Israeli F-16 jet.

David Ivry, a former Israeli Air Force chief, told Reuters earlier this month he believed it was the first time an Israeli F-16 was brought down since Israel began using the jets in the 1980s.

Anti-aircraft fire downed the jet as it was returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions in Syria.

It was one of at least eight Israeli planes despatched in response to what Israel said was an Iranian drone’s incursion into its airspace earlier on that day.

The jet was hit by a Syrian anti-aircraft missile and crashed in northern Israel, according to an Israeli official.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police

Skiers caught in Swiss avalanche rescued: police

 Updated 3 hours ago
Poland PM's comments on 'Jewish perpetrators' not Holocaust denial: government statement

Poland PM's comments on 'Jewish perpetrators' not Holocaust denial: government statement

 Updated 6 hours ago
Will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies but against Iran itself: Netanyahu

Will act if necessary not just against Iran’s proxies but against Iran itself: Netanyahu

Updated 10 hours ago
Canada’s Trudeau begins India trip with Taj Mahal visit

Canada’s Trudeau begins India trip with Taj Mahal visit

 Updated 11 hours ago
Two Palestinian teenagers killed as Israel strikes Gaza 'in retaliation'

Two Palestinian teenagers killed as Israel strikes Gaza 'in retaliation'

 Updated 11 hours ago
Kosovo celebrates 10 years since declaring independence

Kosovo celebrates 10 years since declaring independence

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump turns on FBI over school shooting after criticism from survivors

Trump turns on FBI over school shooting after criticism from survivors

 Updated 12 hours ago
All 66 passengers, crew feared dead in Iran plane crash

All 66 passengers, crew feared dead in Iran plane crash

Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Pakistan likely to be put on terror-financing watch list as FATF meets in Paris

Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM