Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
AFP

Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay

By
AFP

Monday Feb 19, 2018

Rochdale's players, and their mascot, celebrate after Ian Henderson scores the opening goal 

LONDON: Lowly Rochdale scored deep into stoppage time to deny Tottenham Hotspur victory as their FA Cup fifth-round tie ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.

It seemed Spurs had done enough to book their place in the quarter-finals when in-form England striker Harry Kane, on as a substitute, scored from the penalty spot with two minutes of normal time remaining to make it 2-1 to the visitors.

But Rochdale, who had opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time through Ian Henderson, equalised when substitute Steve Davies scored from 12 yards in the third minute of stoppage time.

This result means Rochdale, bottom of third-tier League One, can now look forward to a lucrative replay at Wembley -- the national stadium is London club Tottenham´s temporary home while their successor ground to White Hart Lane is completed.

"They say it´s every kid´s dream (to play at Wembley) and we have done enough to go there," Davies told the BBC, before saying of his equaliser: "I´ve done my job, it´s dropped to me and I´ve finished it."

Rochdale went ahead when Henderson crowned a slick move that made a mockery of the club´s league position with a composed finish after an excellent angled through-ball from Andrew Cannon split Spurs´ defence.

Lucas Moura, however, drew Spurs level, exchanging passes with Moussa Sissoko and beating Rochdale keeper John Lillis just shy of the hour-mark.

It seemed Spurs´ recovery was complete when Rochdale defender Harrison McGahey brought down Dele Alli and Kane beat Lillis, who dived the right way, with a well-struck penalty.

But there was still time for one more twist which means Spurs are facing a Wembley replay for the second round in a row, having needed two games to end fourth-tier strugglers Newport County´s FA Cup run.

"It´s unbelievable," said Henderson. "We played some incredible football against Spurs. We cannot wait to go to Wembley to play them."

´FA Cup magic´

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, tried to play down the inconvenience of an unscheduled extra game for his side, still involved in the Champions League and in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

"The FA Cup is magic," said Pochettino, as the Argentinian gave voice to one of English football´s best-loved, but in this case apt, cliches.

"We have another opportunity at Wembley, the same situation like before."

Pochettino paid tribute to Rochdale, saying the way they had raised their game for the FA Cup was no shock in his eyes.

"I was not surprised," he said. "This competition is completely different. Newport gave us a fantastic game and they lost their next game in the league 5-0."

Whichever club wins at Wembley will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea, who will also need a replay after Saturday´s goalless draw at Hillsborough, in the quarter-finals.

Saturday´s draw saw four of the top Premier League´s top five kept apart in the quarter-finals, with Manchester United hosting Brighton -- a repeat of the 1983 final won by United in a replay -- and Chelsea away to Leicester.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice for United as they won 2-0 in a match where Jose Mourinho´s side had to make do without Paul Pogba after the midfielder withdrew on the morning of the match with an unspecified "illness".

United´s first brush with the controversial Video Assistant Referee saw them denied a goal when, leading 1-0, technology helped decide ´scorer´ Juan Mata had been offside, although it was a desperately close call that took several minutes to resolve -- much to the frustration of players and fans alike.

"I think our game is so beautiful that to change we have to change for the better," said Mourinho. "If they find a way in the VAR that the VAR is always right and always bring the truth, I´m happy."

Manchester City continue their quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with a fifth round trip to Wigan on Monday.

Should Pep Guardiola´s men avoid a repeat of the Latics´ shock 2013 FA Cup final victory, City will be at home to Southampton in the quarter-finals.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Russian team in shock over Olympics doping scandal

Russian team in shock over Olympics doping scandal

 Updated 36 minutes ago
Kohli limps off as India beat South Africa in first T20

Kohli limps off as India beat South Africa in first T20

 Updated 2 hours ago
England win battle, but Munro ensures New Zealand win the war

England win battle, but Munro ensures New Zealand win the war

 Updated 2 hours ago
Matloob Ahmed wins 37th CAS Open Golf Championship 2018

Matloob Ahmed wins 37th CAS Open Golf Championship 2018

 Updated 15 hours ago
Golf: Bubba back in business with one-shot lead in Los Angeles

Golf: Bubba back in business with one-shot lead in Los Angeles

 Updated 23 hours ago
Karachiites participate in marathon sending message of inclusion

Karachiites participate in marathon sending message of inclusion

Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Iraqi keeper stays quiet on baby’s death to play match

Iraqi keeper stays quiet on baby’s death to play match

 Updated yesterday
Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

 Updated 2 days ago
PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM