pakistan
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Friends, colleagues remember Asma Jahangir in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 19, 2018

LAHORE: The South Asian Free Media Association (SAFMA) is holding a memorial reference for Asma Jahangir at Avari Hotel.

Jahangir, a noted human rights defender and prominent lawyer, died from cardiac arrest in Lahore on February 11.

A number of civil society representatives, politicians and activists, including members of SAFMA, senior journalist IA Rehman, former foreign minister Khurshid Kasuri, and classical dancer Sheema Kermani are at the memorial today. 

Imtiaz Alam, who heads SAFMA, shared the invitation of the memorial reference on Twitter a few days ago. 

Jahangir's funeral prayers were offered at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday after which she was buried at her family's farmhouse on Bedian Road, as per her wishes.

Maulana Haider Farooq Maududi led the funeral prayers, which were attended by scores of men, women and children.

Human rights icon Asma Jahangir laid to rest

Asma was buried at her family's farmhouse on Bedian Road, as per her wishes

Jahangir, who co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and came to be known as a fearless voice of the marginalised sections of the society, passed away on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 66.

She was known for speaking against human rights violations and her courageous stand against dictatorships. 

She was also a vocal opponent of judicial overreach and would often confront the superior judiciary when it would extend its jurisdiction in her opinion. 

Comments

Nawaz has initiated movement for justice: Marriyum Aurangzeb

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Nurses beat up doctor in Mirpur Khas over alleged harassment

 Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar's father, friend Madiha appear before new JIT

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan needs to be part of wider solution for Afghan conflict, says Alice Wells

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan paying through own pockets for war against terrorism, says Iqbal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Benazir Bhutto showed you can be a mother and prime minister: Bilawal

Updated 4 hours ago
