Nawaz has initiated movement for justice: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has initiated a movement for justice.



The state minister was addressing media, where she said that for the first time in the country’s history democracy is completing 10 years consecutively.

She said that Nawaz Sharif will fulfill promises made to the nation, adding that consultation will take place for appointing caretaker prime minister before the general elections next year.

He said that the country will soon see the restoration of international cricket and Pakistan Super League will improve the image of the country.

Marriyum while lauding the role of media in the society, said that media needs to contribute for propagating democracy.

While congratulating political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Marriyum said: “I hope this marriage brings peace in his life as he needs peace the most in his life.”

Late on Sunday, PTI had confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Riaz Wattoo, known to be his spiritual guide.

"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter account on Sunday.

The party issued pictures of Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of the bride could be seen. Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry can also be seen in the images.