Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz has initiated movement for justice: Marriyum Aurangzeb

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has initiated a movement for justice.

The state minister was addressing media, where she said that for the first time in the country’s history democracy is completing 10 years consecutively.

She said that Nawaz Sharif will fulfill promises made to the nation, adding that consultation will take place for appointing caretaker prime minister before the general elections next year.

He said that the country will soon see the restoration of international cricket and Pakistan Super League will improve the image of the country.

Marriyum while lauding the role of media in the society, said that media needs to contribute for propagating democracy.

While congratulating political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Marriyum said: “I hope this marriage brings peace in his life as he needs peace the most in his life.”

Late on Sunday, PTI had confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Riaz Wattoo, known to be his spiritual guide.

"Wishing Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife a happy married life . May Allah bless the couple," read a tweet on PTI's official Twitter account on Sunday.

The party issued pictures of Imran's nikah with Bushra Bibi, in which close relatives of the bride could be seen. Imran’s political secretary Awn Chaudhry can also be seen in the images.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

IHC to hear case against Nawaz on ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches

IHC to hear case against Nawaz on ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches

Updated 55 minutes ago
Bushra Bibi's iddat ended on Feb 14, says friend

Bushra Bibi's iddat ended on Feb 14, says friend

 Updated 10 hours ago
Banning Nawaz’s speeches to be considered ‘pre-poll rigging’: Iqbal

Banning Nawaz’s speeches to be considered ‘pre-poll rigging’: Iqbal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Rights of sugarcane farmers will be safeguarded: CJP

Rights of sugarcane farmers will be safeguarded: CJP

 Updated 11 hours ago
A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

 Updated 13 hours ago
Avenfield case: NAB deputy prosecutor leaves for London

Avenfield case: NAB deputy prosecutor leaves for London

Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Army destroys Indian post after minor killed in cross-border LoC firing

Army destroys Indian post after minor killed in cross-border LoC firing

 Updated 14 hours ago
Better to debate in Parliament to avoid confrontation among institutions: PM

Better to debate in Parliament to avoid confrontation among institutions: PM

 Updated 15 hours ago
Interpol places prime suspect in Asma Rani case on most wanted list

Interpol places prime suspect in Asma Rani case on most wanted list

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM