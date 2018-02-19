Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Better to debate in Parliament to avoid confrontation among institutions: PM

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while addressing a session of the National Assembly on Monday said that to avoid confrontation among institutions it was better for the House to debate on the matter.

The prime minister's comments followed his directives to members of PML-N parliamentary party that the conduct of judges will now be discussed in the parliament.

“We have pledged to defend the constitution,” the prime minister said in his address.

He said that elected representatives are termed "thieves, robbers and Godfather" in the courts, lamenting that government officials are humiliated.

"Does this House not have the right to legislate," Abbasi questioned. "Or will we have to seek permission to legislate.

Judges' conduct to be discussed in both houses of parliament: PM

It appears the party and its leadership is being intentionally targeted, PM Abbasi told party members

"It is better for the this House to hold a debate on the matter in order to avoid confrontation among institutions," he said.

The premier maintained that the matter was not concerned to a single party and it should be debated in the House.

"I am not criticising any institution or the judiciary; I am only narrating facts," Abbasi said, requesting the opposition leader to not make it a party issue.

These are the things our government is facing today and tomorrow someone else would be facing the same, he noted.

The premier said the constitution defines the ambit of institutions and that whenever there was confrontation among institutions, it harmed the country.

Addressing the assembly after the prime minister, Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah said the House has the right to legislate, adding that Parliament's role should only be played by the Parliament.

"When Panama leaks issue surfaced, we had mentioned that this matter should be overseen by the Parliament," Shah said.

"We ourselves have violated the sanctity of the Parliament, and no one else. We ourselves weakened the Parliament."

The opposition leader said they want to see the Parliament supreme and that all institutions should function remaining within their ambit.

He said if the institutions interfere in each other's affairs, then this would weaken the country.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

IHC to hear petition against Nawaz's ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches today

IHC to hear petition against Nawaz's ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches today

Updated 55 minutes ago
Bushra Bibi's iddat ended on Feb 14, says friend

Bushra Bibi's iddat ended on Feb 14, says friend

 Updated 10 hours ago
Banning Nawaz’s speeches to be considered ‘pre-poll rigging’: Iqbal

Banning Nawaz’s speeches to be considered ‘pre-poll rigging’: Iqbal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Rights of sugarcane farmers will be safeguarded: CJP

Rights of sugarcane farmers will be safeguarded: CJP

 Updated 11 hours ago
A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

 Updated 13 hours ago
Avenfield case: NAB deputy prosecutor leaves for London

Avenfield case: NAB deputy prosecutor leaves for London

Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM