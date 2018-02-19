Judges' conduct to be discussed in both houses of parliament: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided on a change in its policy towards the judges and higher judiciary in Pakistan.



According to sources privy to the affair, while chairing the parliamentary party members’ meeting Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi issued directives that the conduct of judges will now be discussed in the parliament.

Additionally PM Abbasi said that the judges conduct should discussed in both houses of parliament and on every available forum. He said the it seems the PML-N and its leadership are being intentionally targeted.

The prime minister’s decision was well received by all present who also unanimously agreed that the policy of patience displayed by the party was being taken advantage of.

Members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentary party all expressed their confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and decided to fully stand behind his statement.