Committee finds Mirpurkhas doctor guilty of sexual harassment

MIRPURKHAS: A three-member committee found a doctor guilty of sexually harassing his female colleagues, and suggested that departmental inquiry be started against him.



On Monday, a group of nurses had beat up the doctor, alleging that he had subjected them to sexual harassment.

In the aftermath of the incident, it had come to light that Dr Ramesh had been accused of and subsequently found guilty of sexual harassment in the past as well.

The three-member inquiry committee constituted by the hospital administration to probe the matter recorded the statements of over 11 members of the hospital's staff including the nurse who had levelled allegations against the doctor.

Dr Ramesh, however, failed to appear before the committee.

The health department has now constituted another committee comprising three senior doctors. The new committee also recorded statements from relevant people.

Doctors and paramedical staff at the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas on Tuesday boycotted their duties in solidarity with a doctor accused of sexual harassment.

A notice, by the Pakistan Medical Association, to shut down the Out Patient Department (OPD) was placed in the hospital.