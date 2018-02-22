Negative issues will only boost Nawaz Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said late Wednesday that she was surprised at the wisdom of those who consider themselves wise.

Reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court in the Elections Act 2017 case, Maryam stressed the position and importance that Nawaz holds in the PML-N.

"Will party members stop thinking of Nawaz Sharif as their leader after this ruling?"



Highlighting that the decision would do nothing other than to strengthen Sharif's narrative, Maryam noted that negative issues such as this ruling would only boost upwards the popularity of Sharif and PML-N.

Nawaz is still the prime minister of [his party member's] hearts, she said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 could not hold the position of party head.

The decision by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is considered another blow to the ruling PML-N as Nawaz Sharif will no longer remain the party’s president.

As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stand null and void.