Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Negative issues will only boost Nawaz Sharif’s popularity: Maryam

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said late Wednesday that she was surprised at the wisdom of those who consider themselves wise.  

Reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court in the Elections Act 2017 case, Maryam stressed the position and importance that Nawaz holds in the PML-N. 

"Will party members stop thinking of Nawaz Sharif as their leader after this ruling?"

Highlighting that the decision would do nothing other than to strengthen Sharif's narrative, Maryam noted that negative issues such as this ruling would only boost upwards the popularity of Sharif and PML-N.

Nawaz is still the prime minister of [his party member's] hearts, she said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 could not hold the position of party head. 

The decision by the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar is considered another blow to the ruling PML-N as Nawaz Sharif will no longer remain the party’s president. 

As a result of the verdict, all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as PML-N’s president stand null and void.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Friction between banned outfits claims life of militants in Afghanistan

Friction between banned outfits claims life of militants in Afghanistan

Updated 28 minutes ago
PML-N issues new tickets to Senate candidates

PML-N issues new tickets to Senate candidates

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Country's survival linked with rule of law: CJP

Country's survival linked with rule of law: CJP

Updated 48 minutes ago
Corruption declined under PML-N government: Transparency International

Corruption declined under PML-N government: Transparency International

Updated 53 minutes ago
CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz meets PM Abbasi, party leaders at Punjab House

Nawaz meets PM Abbasi, party leaders at Punjab House

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Police personnel not anyone's private employees, says Sindh IGP

Police personnel not anyone's private employees, says Sindh IGP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ashiana housing scam: Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema remanded in NAB custody

Ashiana housing scam: Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema remanded in NAB custody

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM