Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
By
Web Desk

PML-N's Senate hopefuls should be able to keep their tickets: senior lawyer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: A way needs to be found for the Senate hopefuls selected by Nawaz Sharif to keep holding on to their tickets after their party leader was disqualified on Wednesday by the Supreme Court as the head of a political party, a top official of the Pakistan Bar Council said.

Kamran Murtaza, the body's vice chairman, said late Wednesday there should be a way to let the Senate hopefuls nominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) keep their candidacy.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, on the other hand, said the elections will be held on time, as per schedule, with only PML-N out of the race.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, who is also a member of the PML-N, said the party's nominees for the Senate seats will run as independents should their tickets be nullified after the SC's Wednesday decision.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Friction between banned outfits claims life of militants in Afghanistan

Friction between banned outfits claims life of militants in Afghanistan

Updated 28 minutes ago
PML-N issues new tickets to Senate candidates

PML-N issues new tickets to Senate candidates

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Country's survival linked with rule of law: CJP

Country's survival linked with rule of law: CJP

Updated 49 minutes ago
Corruption declined under PML-N government: Transparency International

Corruption declined under PML-N government: Transparency International

Updated 53 minutes ago
CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

CJP questions measures taken to tackle population explosion

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz meets PM Abbasi, party leaders at Punjab House

Nawaz meets PM Abbasi, party leaders at Punjab House

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Police personnel not anyone's private employees, says Sindh IGP

Police personnel not anyone's private employees, says Sindh IGP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ashiana housing scam: Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema remanded in NAB custody

Ashiana housing scam: Former LDA DG Ahad Cheema remanded in NAB custody

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

Nawaz terms recent Supreme Court decisions person-specific

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM