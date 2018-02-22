PML-N's Senate hopefuls should be able to keep their tickets: senior lawyer

ISLAMABAD: A way needs to be found for the Senate hopefuls selected by Nawaz Sharif to keep holding on to their tickets after their party leader was disqualified on Wednesday by the Supreme Court as the head of a political party, a top official of the Pakistan Bar Council said.



Kamran Murtaza, the body's vice chairman, said late Wednesday there should be a way to let the Senate hopefuls nominated by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) keep their candidacy.

Barrister Farogh Naseem, on the other hand, said the elections will be held on time, as per schedule, with only PML-N out of the race.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, who is also a member of the PML-N, said the party's nominees for the Senate seats will run as independents should their tickets be nullified after the SC's Wednesday decision.