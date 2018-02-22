People wish for me to take up politics: Reham Khan

Journalist Reham Khan, the ex-wife of PTI chief Imran Khan, claimed on Wednesday that people wanted her to get involved in politics, Geo News reported.



"People wish for me to take up politics," she said in an interview to a British media outlet.

It is very easy to put the onus of one's failures on someone else, the British Pakistani TV show host stressed, referring to how she has been accused of being a pawn of various elements in the Pakistani political scene.

"Was Nawaz Sharif involved in my divorce from Imran Khan? The ones who accused me of being used used me himself," the 44-year-old stated.



Discussing her departure from Pakistan earlier this month, she said she was "forced to leave the country" because of threats made to her.



"The situation in Pakistan was made so that I was forced to leave the country."



Back on February 6, while speaking to Geo News' anchorperson Muneeb Farooq, she had confirmed that she left Pakistan after having received threats through phone calls made to her staff.

Reham also reportedly shared an audio recording on the show, wherein a coordinator of the Reham Khan Foundation told her of how he received calls from unknown numbers, threatening him not to coordinate Reham's interviews and events.



"None of the political parties is standing by me, nor backing me," she had said at that time.



She said due to her anger towards those who threatened her, she has "given them more space in my book".