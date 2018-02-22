Two killed during infighting among banned terrorist groups in Afghanistan

Photo: File

PESHAWAR: Infighting between banned terrorist group Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and its splinter group, Hizb-ul-Ahrar, led to the killing of a close aide of former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan leaders Hakimullah Mehsud and Baitullah Mehsud, and another militant in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to sources, Jihad Yar Mehsud had joined Hizb-ul-Ahrar a few days back. However, he and his fellow militant, Aleem Khan alias Umer Kamal, were killed during a clash between Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and its splinter group.

A spokesperson of Hizb-ul-Ahrar has confirmed the killing of Jihad Yar and Umer Kamal.

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar is led by Omar Khalid Khurasani, while Hizb-ul-Ahrar was formed by Umer Khorasani alias Mukarram following clashes over policies with the group.

Earlier, Omar Khalid killed his close aide Abbas Momand along with three others. The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar leader also injured Mukarram in 2017 when Hizb-ul-Ahrar was being formed.

In a video message issued earlier, Mukarram expressed reservations over attack carried out by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, including those on the NADRA office in Mardan in December 2015 and on Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park in Lahore in March 2016. According to Mukarram, they parted ways and formed Hizb-ul-Ahrar as they were against Jamaat-ul-Ahrar for collecting extortion and attacking minorities.