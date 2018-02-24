Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

LONDON: In her latest interview to a British publication, the former 'national bhabi' has claimed Imran Khan is 'quite exhausted' and that she doesn't see her former husband becoming the leader he has always dreamed of becoming. 

Reham Khan, in her latest interview published by the British daily TheTimes, claims she fled Pakistan after receiving threats of being "blown up."

Individuals seeking to protect Imran Khan’s political career, "told us . . . that anyone who talks about Imran now is going to be blown up,” she said in her interview.

Reham reiterated her claim that the relationship between Imran Khan and his now third-wife Bushra Watoo began while he was still married to her. 

“He was very keen to get it done on this date, he’s very . . . number conscious,” Ms Khan told TheTimes.

Recalling the time when he proposed to her, “he sent me a message saying I want to know your parents’ names for my spiritual adviser”.

Interestingly, she added, “when we had a spat he said the spiritual adviser had mixed up the names”.

TheTimes also noted how Imran Khan's latest marriage is seen as a shift from the progressive broadminded playboy image to a very conservative one. 

Becoming PM an end in itself

Reham Khan claimed that while she was married to the PTI chairman he was “very clear” that for him becoming prime minister was an end in itself. 

“He’s a sportsman, he has to bring in the trophy,” she said.

Reham Khan also told TheTimes that she feels Imran Khan no longer has a chance of becoming the leader. 

“He’s no spring chicken. It can be tiring. From the inside, I can tell you he’s quite exhausted,” she said, adding, “He’s lost that trust. There’s been no performance. You can’t continue to play in a cricket team unless you bring in the wickets.”

Zulfi demands apology from Reham for ‘attacking’ Imran’s new wife

Zulfi Bukhari issued a scathing statement on Twitter, igniting a war of words, accusing Reham Khan of “pandering to tabloids”


Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Surgical strikes being conducted on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Surgical strikes being conducted on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM