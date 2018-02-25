Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 25 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI announces campaign 'to recover man exposing corruption in Multan metro'

GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Sunday a campaign for the 'recovery' of Faisal Subhan, alleging that he went missing after exposing corruption involving Chief Minister Punjab in Multan metro project.

A PTI session was held under Chairman Imran Khan, where he demanded an inquiry into the disappearance of Subhan, who allegedly revealed the corruption in front of Chinese officials.

Later, Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter.

The PTI chairman said that Subhan confessed to Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption in the Multan metro bus project that Shehbaz Sharif and his family received hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts.

The PTI chief called the statement of Capital Engineering CEO’s statement ‘Panama of Shehbaz Sharif’.

He further said that following his confession, Subhan went missing.

Imran Khan, while announcing the recovery campaign for Subhan, said that the case should be investigated.

The PTI chief also requested to the Supreme Court to make metro and Orange Line projects contracts public.


Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Updated an hour ago
Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

 Updated an hour ago
KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

Updated 2 hours ago
Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Updated 2 hours ago
Imran reaches ATC for hearing of PTV, Parliament attack cases

 Updated 57 minutes ago
NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
After Musharraf, there's no one to take care of Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

 Updated 12 hours ago
Lahore police arrest man for alleged torture of minor maid

Updated 15 hours ago
