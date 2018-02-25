PTI announces campaign 'to recover man exposing corruption in Multan metro'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced on Sunday a campaign for the 'recovery' of Faisal Subhan, alleging that he went missing after exposing corruption involving Chief Minister Punjab in Multan metro project.

A PTI session was held under Chairman Imran Khan, where he demanded an inquiry into the disappearance of Subhan, who allegedly revealed the corruption in front of Chinese officials.

Later, Imran Khan took to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter.

The PTI chairman said that Subhan confessed to Chinese regulatory authority investigating corruption in the Multan metro bus project that Shehbaz Sharif and his family received hefty kickbacks in their overseas accounts.

The PTI chief called the statement of Capital Engineering CEO’s statement ‘Panama of Shehbaz Sharif’.

He further said that following his confession, Subhan went missing.



Imran Khan, while announcing the recovery campaign for Subhan, said that the case should be investigated.

The PTI chief also requested to the Supreme Court to make metro and Orange Line projects contracts public.





