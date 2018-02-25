Can't connect right now! retry
NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

Sunday Feb 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan on Monday in relation to a corruption probe.

According to the NAB, the PTI leader did not provide relevant documents. The anti-graft body has directed Khan to appear at its Lahore office in person.

In response to the development, Khan’s spokesman said that a lawyer of the PTI leader would appear before the NAB on Monday.

The spokesman said that the lawyer will submit all the record summoned by the NAB.

He said that Aleem Khan respects courts and will appear whenever summoned.

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Updated an hour ago
Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

 Updated an hour ago
KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

Updated 2 hours ago
Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Updated 2 hours ago
PTV, Parliament attack cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

PTV, Parliament attack cases: Imran exempted from appearing in next hearing

 Updated 25 minutes ago
PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

PM summons National Economic Council meeting: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
