NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aleem Khan on Monday in relation to a corruption probe.



According to the NAB, the PTI leader did not provide relevant documents. The anti-graft body has directed Khan to appear at its Lahore office in person.

In response to the development, Khan’s spokesman said that a lawyer of the PTI leader would appear before the NAB on Monday.

The spokesman said that the lawyer will submit all the record summoned by the NAB.

He said that Aleem Khan respects courts and will appear whenever summoned.